Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $423.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to announce $423.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $421.60 million to $426.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $418.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

NYSE:MAA opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $142.98.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after acquiring an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,045,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.