Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 417,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,427 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 33,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

