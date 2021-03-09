Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) shot up 16.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.31. 1,333,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 847,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $274.52 million, a PE ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, CFO Joseph D’agostino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $78,400.00. Also, Director Giandomenico Trombetta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,435,397.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,208 shares of company stock valued at $910,793 over the last 90 days. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 287.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 86,121 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,821 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

