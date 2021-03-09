MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $21.58 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $231.19 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $21.58 or 0.00040080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.65 or 0.00430196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.98 or 0.05641741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,712,103 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

