Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Up 7%

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)’s share price shot up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.32. 741,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 895,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIME. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens started coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 180.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $96,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $275,108.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,334,625. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

