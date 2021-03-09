MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MDXG stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.71. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

