Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.