Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Major Shareholder Sells $72,460,905.75 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $72,460,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.34. The stock had a trading volume of 269,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,841. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.03. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRTX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after buying an additional 869,526 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after purchasing an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

