Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $255.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.57.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded up $7.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $113,189.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $449,533.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock valued at $19,183,048 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $570,477,000 after acquiring an additional 664,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

