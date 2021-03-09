Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT Lowered to $255.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $257.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRTX. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.57.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $190.58 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.03.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total transaction of $9,379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $2,333,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after purchasing an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,435,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,477,000 after buying an additional 664,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $98,067,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,299,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.