Miriam Rivera Buys 528,204 Shares of Zebit, Inc. (ASX:ZBT) Stock

Zebit, Inc. (ASX:ZBT) insider Miriam Rivera bought 528,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.13 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of A$596,870.52 ($426,336.09).

Zebit, Inc operates as an e-commerce company in the United States. It offers a range of products through its website, zebit.com. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

