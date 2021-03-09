Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $204,684.00

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple token can now be bought for $119.96 or 0.00219824 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $14.95 million and approximately $204,684.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.25 or 0.00493401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00077489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00076548 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $253.67 or 0.00464854 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Token Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 124,615 tokens. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

