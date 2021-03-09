Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $14.82 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust token can currently be bought for approximately $16.46 or 0.00030518 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $14.82 million and approximately $77,286.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $267.98 or 0.00496970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00066416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00050608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00077286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00077151 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.60 or 0.00466607 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 900,879 tokens. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

