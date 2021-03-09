Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Market Cap Reaches $16.13 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $16.13 million and approximately $320,317.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for $508.51 or 0.00944807 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $266.34 or 0.00494857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00066350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00077170 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.22 or 0.00464897 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 31,726 tokens. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

