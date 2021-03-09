Mirrored ProShares VIX Price Tops $12.62 on Major Exchanges (mVIXY)

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $270,490.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX token can now be bought for approximately $12.62 or 0.00023123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored ProShares VIX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.00498015 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00065981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00077185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076689 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00465543 BTC.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Profile

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 1,059,656 tokens. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored ProShares VIX Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored ProShares VIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.