Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Hits $44.56 on Top Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund token can now be bought for approximately $44.56 or 0.00081871 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market cap of $13.65 million and $52,137.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.26 or 0.00498339 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00066196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00077504 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00076821 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $253.65 or 0.00465995 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 306,281 tokens. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

