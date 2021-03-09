Mithril Price Reaches $0.0272 on Exchanges (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 34.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril token can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $27.17 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.