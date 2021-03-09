MKM Partners Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 29.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.22.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.99. 53,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

