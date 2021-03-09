Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.94.

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,543,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,652,908.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of -76.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.