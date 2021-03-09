Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $107.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Brookline Capital Management increased their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

MRNA stock opened at $132.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total value of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $1,644,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,454,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,562,578.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock valued at $612,660,794 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $4,409,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

