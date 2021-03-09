Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 6% After Analyst Upgrade

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares were up 6% on Tuesday after Chardan Capital raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $182.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moderna traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $130.87. Approximately 7,823,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 13,702,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.47.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,259,464.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,503,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,571,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Moderna by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after buying an additional 239,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after buying an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $240,913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.70, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.50.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

