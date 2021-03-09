Moeda Loyalty Points Trading Up 18% Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 18% higher against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00775388 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00026984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00065412 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

