Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.42

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.42 and last traded at $56.35, with a volume of 13005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.76.

Several analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,877 shares of company stock valued at $8,074,256 in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 190.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

