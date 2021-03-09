Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at HC Wainwright

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 125.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mogo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.
MOGO opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $230.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $11.86.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.
