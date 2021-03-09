Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Up 13.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $16.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mogo traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.17. Approximately 2,239,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,078,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOGO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mogo during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mogo by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 574,131 shares in the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.93.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

