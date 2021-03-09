MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Shares Up 7.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares shot up 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00. 579,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 722,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in MOGU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

