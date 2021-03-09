Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

MWK stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. Mohawk Group has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 172,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $3,502,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MWK shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

