Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Sells $297,040.00 in Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.64. 493,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.95. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after acquiring an additional 837,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after buying an additional 813,746 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $99,871,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MHK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.