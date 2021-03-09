Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Trading Up 1.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $21.54. 10,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 5,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MLLCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.63.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

