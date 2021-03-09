MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 8.1% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $10,030.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006624 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003401 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00199306 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 104.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 216,068,861 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

