Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $162,716.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00056981 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.19 or 0.00785128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00027255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00031200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

MTH is a token. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha

Monetha Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.