MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.39)-($0.36) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $167-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.78 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.55–1.39 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $24.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $311.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,410. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.31. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,894,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,450,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

