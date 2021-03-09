MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) issued an update on its FY 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.55–1.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $745-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $737.42 million.MongoDB also updated its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance to -0.39–0.36 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded up $28.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $315.42. 63,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $428.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $363.43.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total value of $3,090,460.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,045,766.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713 in the last 90 days. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.