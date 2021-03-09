MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.39–0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $167-170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.78 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to -1.55–1.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $363.43.

Shares of MDB traded up $28.37 on Tuesday, hitting $315.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,437. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,894,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,674 shares of company stock worth $55,905,713 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

