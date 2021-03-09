Monolith Market Capitalization Reaches $10.91 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $12,571.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.