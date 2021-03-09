Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 3,722,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,630,000 after buying an additional 737,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after buying an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

MPWR stock opened at $332.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

