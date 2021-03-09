Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2,197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,340 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST stock opened at $86.13 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.