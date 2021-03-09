Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,626. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.