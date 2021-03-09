MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Tops $11.68 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $11.68 million and $133,910.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 25.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.57 or 0.00365707 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000159 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,993,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,972,647 tokens. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

