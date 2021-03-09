More Coin (MORE) Price Up 43.9% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last week, More Coin has traded 43.9% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $138,761.33 and $20,649.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.84 or 0.00803290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00027224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00066850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00031111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

MORE is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

