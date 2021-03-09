Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 67.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

