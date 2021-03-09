Morgan Stanley Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTRA. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Shares of NTRA opened at $102.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. Natera has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200-day moving average is $89.11.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,505 shares of company stock worth $15,352,215. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 35,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Natera by 139.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,273,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,914 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

