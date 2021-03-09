Morgan Stanley Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.06.

PNC opened at $177.57 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 246.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 80,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 376,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

