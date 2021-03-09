Morgan Stanley Cuts bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $45.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Maxim Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $28.97. 8,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,313. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.04) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,413,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

