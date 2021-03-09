Morgan Stanley Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $81.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.79.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.