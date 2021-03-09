Morgan Stanley Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $29.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the company’s current price.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

ELF stock opened at $26.27 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 135.69 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,731.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,998 shares of company stock worth $9,903,482. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,016,000 after buying an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,709,000 after purchasing an additional 314,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 916,204 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,910,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

