Morgan Stanley Increases Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $49.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $287,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,305,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,258 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

