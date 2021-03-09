Morgan Stanley Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $131.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $100.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

