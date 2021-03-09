Morgan Stanley Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $87.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,503,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,632,000 after purchasing an additional 745,384 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Company raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Company now owns 58,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

