Morgan Stanley Increases Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $87.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.
NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $76.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,503,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,632,000 after purchasing an additional 745,384 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Company raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Hershey Trust Company now owns 58,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 21,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, TFS Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,685,000.
About Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.
See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.