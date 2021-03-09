Morgan Stanley Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerstein Fisher increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

