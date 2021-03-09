Morgan Stanley Increases SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $70.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.
SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerstein Fisher increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 4,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
